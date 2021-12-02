Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $248.85 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $248,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,713.24.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,067.01 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,419.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,307.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 225.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

