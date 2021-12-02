Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $628.57 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 323,341 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Adobe worth $628,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $657.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $632.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $313.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

