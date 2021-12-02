Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $73.69 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,691,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.38% of PerkinElmer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

NYSE PKI opened at $185.14 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.23.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.