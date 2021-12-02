Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 956.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951,276 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $86,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $80.45 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

