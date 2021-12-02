Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 2,089 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $581,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $292,000.

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

