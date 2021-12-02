Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $360.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.47. The firm has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

