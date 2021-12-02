Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09.

