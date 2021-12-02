Asset Dedication LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

