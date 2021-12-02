Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000.

BSMT opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

