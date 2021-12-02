Asset Dedication LLC Sells 125 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.