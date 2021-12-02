Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $367,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $417.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.84. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

