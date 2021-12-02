Assura (LON:AGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.96

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.96 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68.04 ($0.89), with a volume of 2218415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.35 ($0.89).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 84.75 ($1.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60.

In other news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,810 shares of company stock worth $2,030,050.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

