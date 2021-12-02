Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.86 ($1.12).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,810 shares of company stock worth $2,030,050.

Assura stock opened at GBX 67.65 ($0.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 67.35 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

