Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 997,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $319.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Astronics has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRO. Colliers Securities raised Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 112.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 636,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 106.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 463,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

