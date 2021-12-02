Atheios Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $76,871.09 and $78.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,893,204 coins and its circulating supply is 45,486,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.