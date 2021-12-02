ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Chairman John L. Larsen Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ATIP opened at $3.36 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,312,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 385,959 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

