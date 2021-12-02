Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $107.91 on Thursday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,981 shares of company stock worth $454,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

