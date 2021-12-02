Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Sells $949,292.80 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $949,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $896.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.34. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,797,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATLC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

