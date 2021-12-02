Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.57. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Atlas has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 249.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 230,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 195.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 75.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

