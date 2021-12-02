Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $357.21 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

