Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,810,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 872,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,288 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

