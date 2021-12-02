Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 32.0% in November

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14. Augusta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Augusta Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

