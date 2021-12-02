Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

