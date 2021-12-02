AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.13.

Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 149,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,773. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.65. The company has a market cap of C$925.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

