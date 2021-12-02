AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.13.
Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 149,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,773. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.65. The company has a market cap of C$925.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
