Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $249.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

