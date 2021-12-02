Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Autoliv by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

