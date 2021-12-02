AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce $6.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.41 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.67 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.80. 791,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

