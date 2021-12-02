AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $392,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 42.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,806.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,783.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,621.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.