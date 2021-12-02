AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,050.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,733.71.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,806.83 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,941.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,783.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,621.26. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

