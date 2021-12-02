Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) vs. Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Head-To-Head Review

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 7.07% 39.88% 7.92% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

90.9% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantor and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.39 billion 3.65 $116.60 million $0.79 48.47 Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avantor and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avantor presently has a consensus target price of $45.19, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Avantor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than Cue Health.

Summary

Avantor beats Cue Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

