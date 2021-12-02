Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico Sells 50,000 Shares

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AVYA opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

