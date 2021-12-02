Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico Sells 50,000 Shares

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AVYA opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.49.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
