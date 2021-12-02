Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 7.7%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 6,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 484,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

