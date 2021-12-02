Avis Budget Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $22.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $22.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2022 earnings at $18.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.53 EPS.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $253.27 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.