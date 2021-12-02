Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce sales of $190.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $735.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

