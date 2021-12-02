Axiom Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

