Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,538,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $794,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.91 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $7,078,273.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,919 shares of company stock worth $123,653,033. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.