BaaSid (BAAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.52 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. BaaSid has a market cap of $10.52 million and $358,616.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00238744 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.