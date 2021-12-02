Backer Marianne De Buys 1,150 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $13,305.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kronos Bio stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 296,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,968. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $658.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

KRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

