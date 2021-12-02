Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,326,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124,875 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.94% of Wix.com worth $651,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 390,914 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after buying an additional 244,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $148.55 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.42.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.43.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

