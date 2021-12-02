Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,671 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.64% of Anthem worth $1,489,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $397.30 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.06 and its 200 day moving average is $391.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.