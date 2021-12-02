Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 175,391 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 175,391 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 1.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.79% of SEA worth $3,071,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $259.53 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $174.50 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.13.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

