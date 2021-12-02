Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 47,140 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,577,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,140 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.91% of Albemarle worth $1,002,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Albemarle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 56.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $257.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.63 and a 200-day moving average of $214.30. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $130.76 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.