Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,540,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,489,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

