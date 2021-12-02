Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Ball posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ball by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Ball by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ball by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

