Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Down 47.2% in November

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NPEZF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. Bam Bam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
About Bam Bam Resources
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.