Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Down 47.2% in November

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NPEZF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. Bam Bam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

About Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

