Banano Market Capitalization Achieves $23.19 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Banano has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $23.19 million and $425,160.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00063135 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,623,065 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

