Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 953,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 670,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

BBVA stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

