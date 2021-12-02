Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.01

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.