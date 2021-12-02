Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Down to $19.64

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $18.81. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 135,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 93,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

