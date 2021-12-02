Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

